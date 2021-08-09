Britney Shouted Out A SelGo Song And Announced She'll "Post Less" On IG

With each passing day, Britney Spears becomes more and more adamant about ending her conservatorship. For 13 years, Spears’ conservatorship, under which the pop star has very little control over her finances, personal well-being, and life, has sparked concern from her fans. Since 2008, her father, Jamie Spears, has controlled her financial estate, while her personal care manager, Jodi Montgomery, was handed control of Spears’ personal life in 2019. Now that Spears has her own lawyer and the general public's support, there’s a genuine possibility her conservatorship could come to an end soon. Spears already seems to be gaining a bit more control over her life, actually. While the singer remained practically silent about her conservatorship for over a decade, after her July 2021 court testimony, she speaks out and gives fans updates about her situation regularly. Now, Britney Spears’ fans think her Instagram about getting locked in her bathroom was meant to send a message about her conservatorship.