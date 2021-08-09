Cancel
Dekalb County, IL

Tornado Warning issued for De Kalb by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-09 17:44:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-09 18:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: To repeat, a tornado is on the ground. TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: De Kalb A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 615 PM CDT FOR CENTRAL DE KALB COUNTY At 543 PM CDT, a confirmed tornado was located just southeast of the town of Esmond, or 10 miles northwest of DeKalb, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Damaging tornado. SOURCE...Weather spotters confirmed tornado. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. Locations impacted include DeKalb, Sycamore and Cortland. TORNADO...OBSERVED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN

alerts.weather.gov

