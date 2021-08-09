Special Weather Statement issued for Cumberland by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-09 10:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-09 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Cumberland A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Cumberland County through 600 PM CDT At 544 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Fairfield Glade, or 11 miles northeast of Crossville, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Fairfield Glade and Slate Springs. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH