Special Weather Statement issued for Frontier, Lincoln by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-09 14:46:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-09 18:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Frontier; Lincoln A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Frontier and southeastern Lincoln Counties through 630 PM CDT At 545 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 9 miles east of Wellfleet, or 10 miles north of Curtis, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Curtis, Wellfleet, Moorefield, Maywood, Hansen Memorial Reserve State Wildlife Management Area and Jeffrey Canyon State Wildlife Management Area. This includes the following highways Interstate 80 in Nebraska between mile markers 200 and 207. Highway 83 between mile markers 43 and 58. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH