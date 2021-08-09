Cancel
Buncombe County, NC

Special Weather Statement issued for Buncombe, Henderson by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-09 09:15:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-09 19:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Buncombe; Henderson A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Henderson and southeastern Buncombe Counties through 715 PM EDT At 643 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Downtown Asheville, or near East Asheville, moving southeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. Localized heavy rainfall can be expected as well. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Downtown Asheville, East Asheville, Arden, West Asheville, North Asheville, Black Mountain, Swannanoa, Fairview In Buncombe County, Biltmore Forest and B.R. Parkway-Nc Arboretum To East Asheville. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

