Meet Banana Blossoms: The Flaky, Plant-Based Swap for Fish That's Honestly Genius

It's no secret that plant-based alternatives to meat products are on the rise. Whether for environmental or personal health reasons, going without (or with less) meat can be an effective way to make healthy changes in your lifestyle. And while we've seen some pretty close replicas of burgers and barbecued meat dishes, it feels like there hasn't been a good plant-based pick for when you're craving the unmistakable texture and feel of seafood—until now. As it turns out, the perfect replacement for flaky, fresh seafood grows on trees and is a by-product of banana production. It's true! If you're looking for the next innovative, plant-based swap to fish and seafood, get ready to meet the mighty banana blossom.