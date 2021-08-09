Mendocino County’s Navarro Vineyards takes home most local wine competition medals

Mendocino County is a big place. And yet, it’s a very small community. Despite the tremendous increase in vines planted throughout the AVA in the last 20 years (now almost 17,500 acres, with 2500 of those being in the Anderson Valley), there have been around the same number of entries in the annual Mendocino Wine Competition. Only wines made from grapes grown in the Mendocino AVA can be entered in the competition, the 42nd of which was just held in Boonville, a place that defies the passage of time as stubbornly as the steady stream of supply trucks on Highway 128 defies the speed limit.