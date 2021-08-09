Mendocino County’s Navarro Vineyards takes home most local wine competition medals
Judges for the Mendocino County Fair Wine Competition awarded 46 double gold medals and 62 golds. Of those medals, Navarro Vineyards was recognized for all 23 of its entries, receiving medals: two Best of Show awards, nine double golds, five golds and nine silver medals. Husch Vineyards also showed well with three of their red wines making it into the Best of Show round out of a total of 11 wines considered for the Best of Show Red. Both Fathers & Daughters Cellars and Greenwood Ridge Vineyards had two wines in the Best of Show round, with one white and one red each.www.northbaybusinessjournal.com
