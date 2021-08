On July 16, the Texas Senate passed legislation restricting how K-12 social studies courses teach controversial issues like race. The legislation, Senate Bill 3, or SB 3, amends changes to the state’s education standards in House Bill 3979, signed into law by Governor Greg Abbott in May. The bill includes a list of documents and subjects to be incorporated into the essential knowledge and skills set by the State Board of Education, however the majority of these entries were removed by SB 3, sparking concern from Texas educators. For now, the bill sits in limbo. Until Texas Democrats return to the state for quorum, the current legislative special session cannot proceed to debate the bill.