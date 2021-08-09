Tourism to Florida on the rebound, vacation market leading comeback
ORLANDO, Fla. — At this same time a year ago, travel experts were predicting a full travel rebound in two to three years. Air travel may take a bit longer, but the drive-in market throughout the southeast had families filling theme parks big and small this summer. June tourist development tax collections on local lodging totaled $21.7 million, only 11% lower than June 2019 collections the year before the pandemic.www.wesh.com
Comments / 2