Tourism to Florida on the rebound, vacation market leading comeback

Established in 1838, Davenport, Florida now is a far cry from what it was then. What started as a military town (and later a railroad settlement) turned into a land filled with Florida’s finest citrus groves at the turn of the 20th century. The lay of the land started to change late in the 1900’s as Disney World became the go-to destination for family vacations. Davenport’s affordable housing and close proximity to I-4 make it an ideal location for real estate investors….and the numbers don’t lie. There are over 25,000 vacation rentals in the Davenport area - Talk about a hot spot!