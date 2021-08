PATRIOTS: Game Release (PDF) | Roster | Depth Chart | Watch Games | Game Center. The New England Patriots will open the 2021 preseason against the Washington Football Team and play in front of the Gillette Stadium fans for the first time since the 2019 postseason when they faced the Tennessee Titans in an AFC Wild Card Game on Jan. 4, 2020. The NFL did not play a preseason last year and the Patriots did not have fans in the stands in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.