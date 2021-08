Hey guys! I'm really intrigued by some of the newest additions this past offseason, one of them being Hunter Henry. I think he has a lot of potential to just gel in this offense. But I'm worried about his injury past. Do you think Bill plays it safe for the few first games? Maybe let him work his way up towards a high snap percentage? I mean, considering how much he's getting paid, it should be a full go but what are your guy's thoughts? -Josh White.