Here’s a look at Sunday’s top Minor League performers from each team’s Top 30 Prospects list:. Marlins: JJ Bleday, OF (MLB No. 13), Double-A Pensacola. Bleday scored three runs and drove in three on a 2-for-5 performance, including a two-run triple in the bottom of the second, his second three-bagger of the year. The Marlins’ No. 2 prospect has collected two multihit games in his past three contests and has reached base safely in nine of his past 10. Bleday is slashing .290/.450/.677 in that 10-game stretch with two homers, six RBIs and seven walks.