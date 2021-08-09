Cancel
Law

General Assembly approves funding for gun violence prevention

Augusta Free Press
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNews, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. The Virginia General Assembly has approved funding to allow the Office of Attorney General to implement community-based gun violence prevention programs across the Commonwealth in communities that have been most impacted by gun violence. Ahead of the special legislative session, Attorney General...

