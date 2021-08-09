General Assembly approves funding for gun violence prevention

The General Assembly is considering a package of amendments to the budget that was enacted in April 2021 in order to appropriate federal relief funding that is being provided to the state through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA). Virginia received a significant infusion of federal resources through ARPA, and language in the April budget requires the legislature to appropriate the funds (rather than the Governor making decisions as to their use). Virginia’s allocation of flexible State Fiscal Recovery Fund dollars totals approximately $4.3 billion; the state also received $221.7 million in Coronavirus Capital Projects Fund dollars. In addition to these funding streams, which allow the state to exercise some discretion as to their use, the state is receiving approximately $5.7 billion in grant funding that is targeted for certain specific purposes (based on a procedure previously established, several distributions of these non-discretionary funds have already been made by the Administration with notice to the legislature, and are accounted for in the special session budget package).