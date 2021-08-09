Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Medical & Biotech

Edgewise reports Q2, continues to advance drug in trials

By Tommy Wood
Daily Camera
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBiopharmaceutical company Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ: EWTX) reported Monday that its lead drug is advancing in clinical trials with topline data expected by the end of the year. The drug, known as EDG-5506, is designed to treat rare muscle disorders. Edgewise also reported its financial results for the second quarter of...

www.dailycamera.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drug Development#Clinical Trials#Therapeutics#Research And Development#Ewtx#Bizwest Media Llc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Markets
Related
Medical & Biotechmodernreaders.com

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of clinical-stage product candidates for central nervous system disorders. It is developing important new medicines to improve the lives of patients. It uses new technologies, including genetics & genomics, to inform our drug discovery, our clinical trials, and our commercial positioning of our compounds. The Company has three product candidates in clinical development. It’s lead product candidate, iloperidone, is a compound for the treatment of schizophrenia & bipolar disorder & is in a Phase III clinical trial for schizophrenia. It’s second product candidate, is a compound for the treatment of insomnia & depression which is currently in a Phase III clinical trial for insomnia. It’s third product candidate, is a compound for the treatment of excessive sleepiness & is ready for a Phase II clinical trial. “
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.130-$1.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.190. The company issued revenue guidance of $468 million-$475 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $465.70 million.Natus Medical also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.260-$0.320 EPS.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lineage Cell Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 18.18% and a negative net margin of 652.38%.
Financial ReportsRochester Business Journal

Kodak reports improvement in Q2

Eastman Kodak Co. after the bell Tuesday reported an improved bottom line and encouraging cash balance in the second quarter. For the quarter ended June 30, the one-time photo giant posted sales of $291 million, up from $213 million in the year-ago quarter. GAAP net income for the quarter rose to $16 million, compared with a ...
Medical & BiotechHealthcareFinanceNews.com

Lack of diversity in clinical trials influences drug development

Diversity in clinical trials is lacking, according to Chris Boone, vice president, Global Head of Health Economics and Outcomes Research at Abbvie, a pharmaceutical and research development company. Less than 16% people of color are in clinical trials, when 39% of the U.S. population is made up of people of...
Medical & Biotechprweek.com

Real Chemistry pushes to enroll trials for rare disease drugs

Hoping to bolster participation in clinical trials of drugs that treat rare diseases, Real Chemistry’s IPM.ai has upgraded its machine-learning-based recruitment system to more efficiently locate eligible patients. The problem it aims to solve is not a new one. For years, researchers have struggled to enroll an adequate number of...
Financial ReportsBusiness Insider

Dish Network Corp. Profit Advances In Q2

(RTTNews) - Dish Network Corp. (DISH) announced earnings for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year. The company's earnings totaled $671 million, or $1.06 per share. This compares with $452 million, or $0.78 per share, in last year's second quarter. Analysts had expected the company to...
Medical & BiotechPosted by
TheStreet

Global EZH2 Inhibitor Market Report 2021: Dosage, Price & Sales Analysis Of Tazverik, Tazverik Sales Opportunity Of $900 Million, Forecast To 2026, 7 Drugs In Clinical Trial

DUBLIN, Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global EZH2 Inhibitor Market Opportunity, Sales & Clinical Trials Insight 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Global EZH2 inhibitor drug market will grow with a CAGR of more than 110% and is expected to surpass US$ 1 Billion by 2026. The...
Medical & BiotechPosted by
TheStreet

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Drops on Mixed Drug-Trial Results

Shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DRNA) - Get Report slumped on Friday after the drug developer reported mixed results from a clinical trial of a treatment for primary hyperoxaluria, a genetic disorder that can harm the kidneys. The trial included participants with primary hyperoxaluria subtypes 1 and 2. And while...
IndustryScience Now

WHO relaunches global drug trial with three new candidates

You are currently viewing the summary. After more than 6 months in the doldrums, one of the world’s largest trials of COVID-19 treatments is finally restarting. Solidarity, a global study led by the World Health Organization, will test three new drugs in hospitalized COVID-19 patients: the cancer drug imatinib, an antibody named infliximab that is used to treat autoimmune diseases, and artesunate, an antimalarial. When Solidarity started in March 2020 it was a first: an effort to test drugs in dozens of countries simultaneously in the middle of a pandemic. By late 2020 it had delivered verdicts on four treatments—none showed a benefit—but then became mired in negotiations with pharma companies and regulatory delays.
Financial ReportsInside Indiana Business

NiSource Reports Q2 Gains

MERRILLVILLE - Merrillville-based NiSource Inc. (NYSE: NI) is reporting second quarter net income of $46.5 million compared to loss of $18.5 million during the same period a year ago. For the first six months of the year, NiSource reported net income of $328 million, compared to $43.3 million for the same period in 2020.
Financial Reportsneworleanscitybusiness.com

Entergy reports Q2 loss

Entergy Corp. on Wednesday reported a second-quarter loss of $1.4 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier. On a per-share basis, the New Orleans-based company said it had a loss of 3 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.34 per share. The results missed...
Medical & BiotechGenetic Engineering News

Advanced Controls Project Aims to Speed Drug and Vaccine Manufacturing

A U.K.-based consortium consisting of BiologIC Technologies, Biopharm Services, CPI, Pall, and SCIEX launched a project to develop automated manufacturing controls for use in the manufacture of biologics. The project, worth a total of £3.1million, including equipment contributions, has received support from Innovate UK to platform this advanced technology. While...
Financial ReportsBusiness Insider

KKR & Co. Inc. Q2 Income Advances

(RTTNews) - KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR) released earnings for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year. The company's earnings totaled $1.28 billion, or $2.05 per share. This compares with $0.70 billion, or $1.24 per share, in last year's second quarter. The company's revenue for the...
Medical & Biotechbiospace.com

Roivant Invests $200 Million in Immunovant to Advance Autoimmune Disorder Drug Candidate

Roivant Sciences has funneled $200 million into clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company Immunovant. The financing will be used to advance the company’s IMVT-1401 candidate across several different autoimmune disorder indications. Following the financing announcement, Immunovant shares in premarket trading were 27% lower after ending at $10.46 on Friday. The new funding was...
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

$2.23 Million in Sales Expected for Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV) to post sales of $2.23 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Arcimoto’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.45 million and the highest estimate coming in at $3.00 million. Arcimoto reported sales of $270,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 725.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 16th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.200-$-0.170 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.180. The company issued revenue guidance of $90.50 million-$91 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $90.52 million.Appian also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $-0.680-$-0.650 EPS.

Comments / 0

Community Policy