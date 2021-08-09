Cancel
Imperial Beach, CA

Department of Environmental Health Extends Water Closure to Imperial Beach

By City News Service
Times of San Diego
Times of San Diego
 6 days ago
A beach closure sign in Imperial Beach. File photo

The San Diego County Department of Environmental Health and Quality extended the existing water contact closure area at the Tijuana Slough shoreline north to include the Imperial Beach shoreline due to ocean currents moving north into the United States Monday.

Water sample results indicate contamination of ocean water now extends from the international border north through Carnation Avenue, Imperial Beach.

Signs warning of sewage-contaminated water will remain in place until sampling results indicate the ocean water is safe for recreational use.

Water conditions at San Diego County beaches can be checked online.

City News Service contributed to this report.

Times of San Diego

Times of San Diego

Comprehensive local news and thoughtful commentary for the San Diego region.

