Mayor, Downtown Commission discuss bringing Beale Street Bucks back

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two shootings in two weeks on iconic Beale Street in Memphis.

The most recent was Sunday where two people were shot.

Police looking for 28-year-old Eledra Williams in that case facing attempted murder charges.

In the meantime, the mayor and the Downtown Commission are talking about going back to Beale Street Bucks to stem the violence.

It is the image of the alleged shooter walking down the street with a pistol early Sunday morning that Mayor Jim Strickland says Beale Street Bucks will help prevent.

”Well, with Beale Street Bucks, we do check people. We check what they are carrying. We make sure there are no guns. We limit the number of people on the street,” Mayor Strickland said.

Several tourists and people who frequent Beale said they would pay the cover, no problem.

”Yes, the bucks need to be back, and I think earlier,” Elliot Schwabb said. “I think 9 or 10 o’clock because that is when all the problems start too.”

A Schwabb’s owner Elliot Schwabb says he has seen Beale Street Bucks work in the past.

Tourist Marisol Roybal says charging to get on the street wouldn’t stop anyone from coming.

”I mean, if you had to pay, yes, maybe like 5 bucks or 10 bucks. We don’t have stuff like this where we come from, so it’s worth it,” Roybal said.

FOX13 reached out to the Downtown Commission and Beale Street Merchants Association to see when this could go into effect.

