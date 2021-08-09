Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Memphis, TN

Mayor, Downtown Commission discuss bringing Beale Street Bucks back

By Tom Dees, FOX13Memphis.com
Posted by 
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ASXYK_0bMg7kMY00

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two shootings in two weeks on iconic Beale Street in Memphis.

The most recent was Sunday where two people were shot.

Police looking for 28-year-old Eledra Williams in that case facing attempted murder charges.

In the meantime, the mayor and the Downtown Commission are talking about going back to Beale Street Bucks to stem the violence.

It is the image of the alleged shooter walking down the street with a pistol early Sunday morning that Mayor Jim Strickland says Beale Street Bucks will help prevent.

”Well, with Beale Street Bucks, we do check people. We check what they are carrying. We make sure there are no guns. We limit the number of people on the street,” Mayor Strickland said.

Several tourists and people who frequent Beale said they would pay the cover, no problem.

”Yes, the bucks need to be back, and I think earlier,” Elliot Schwabb said. “I think 9 or 10 o’clock because that is when all the problems start too.”

A Schwabb’s owner Elliot Schwabb says he has seen Beale Street Bucks work in the past.

Tourist Marisol Roybal says charging to get on the street wouldn’t stop anyone from coming.

”I mean, if you had to pay, yes, maybe like 5 bucks or 10 bucks. We don’t have stuff like this where we come from, so it’s worth it,” Roybal said.

FOX13 reached out to the Downtown Commission and Beale Street Merchants Association to see when this could go into effect.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 6

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Memphis, TN
55K+
Followers
60K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX13 Memphis WHBQ is serving the Mid-South local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.fox13memphis.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
City
Memphis, TN
Memphis, TN
Government
Local
Tennessee Government
Memphis, TN
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guns#The Downtown Commission#Beale Street Bucks#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
Related
Memphis, TNPosted by
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

MPD searching for missing boy

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police are searching for a boy who went missing Sunday evening. Keylin Farmer was last seen in the 800 block of Alice Avenue, MPD said. His mother saw him leaving home around 9 p.m. He may be with his sister, who is 17, police said. Farmer...

Comments / 6

Community Policy