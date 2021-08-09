Cancel
Spate of shootings brings deadly weekend in the District

By Peter Hermann
Washington Post
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt least 19 people have been shot, three of them fatally, in the District since Friday, a continuation of a violent year in which the city has struggled with illegal firearms and homicides. The spate of shootings “really underscores the violence we have seen recently in our city,” D.C. Police...

www.washingtonpost.com

