Spate of shootings brings deadly weekend in the District

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police are looking for suspects after a man was shot and killed in North Baltimore Saturday. It happened around 8 a.m. at the intersection of 21st Street and Maryland Avenue. The man was taken to Shock Trauma but died shortly after arriving. No arrests have been made yet. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 410-396-2100. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP or visit the MCS website. This is one of more than 200 homicides in Baltimore so far this year. A few hours earlier, there was another shooting injuring two people, this one along Gay Street downtown. Patrol officers heard gunshots and found a 33-year-old man and a 28-year-old man who had been hit. Both were taken to the hospital and are expected to survive. Police have not made any arrests in this case either. Anyone with information is urged to contact Central District Shooting detectives, at 410-396-2411 or Metro Crime Stoppers.