Spate of shootings brings deadly weekend in the District

COLUMBIA – Police in Columbia, Lancaster County, are investigating a weekend shooting. On Saturday at 7:08 p.m., officers responded to the 400 block of Locust Street and located 20-year-old Hailey Brown lying on the floor with a gunshot wound to her left hip. Her boyfriend, 26-year-old Alexander Lewis Heaps, was also present. Officers administered first aid until EMS arrived to treat Brown. She was transported to Lancaster General. Heaps admitted to police of mishandling his legally purchased handgun and accidentally shooting Brown. Heaps was taken into custody and charged with simple assault and recklessly endangering another person. Police recovered the gun, a 9mm Smith and Wesson. Brown underwent emergency surgery and is listed in stable condition.
