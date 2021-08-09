Cancel
It’s not really about masks and other commentary

New York Post
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Why are fully vaccinated people treated the same as the unvaccinated?” wonders Peter Van Buren at The American Conservative. E.g.: All air travelers must mask. “The answer is at the heart of whether public policy in America will shift and allow us to crawl back into our lives.” Because it “was never just a mask, it has always been a way of thinking.” Every state and business has different rules, a “leadership void” into which “enters superstition, pseudoscience, politics, voodoo, and most of all, fear.” The idea “You can’t be too careful” only works if “COVID restrictions have no secondary or tertiary effects.” But they do: “Economies have been devastated. Education has disappeared for large numbers of kids.” And with teen suicides up, we’re “killing children to save them.”

nypost.com

Politicslawfareblog.com

Today’s Headlines and Commentary

President Biden called on New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo to resign after the New York Attorney General found that Cuomo harassed 11 women and created a hostile work environment, according to the Washington Post. The 165-page report, which details the governor’s behavior in violation of state and federal law, is the result of a months-long investigation based on interviews with 179 people. Despite calls to resign from several party officials and the threat of impeachment, Cuomo continues to insist he never acted inappropriately, calling the report an “utterly biased investigation” that “willfully ignored evidence.” Assembly Speaker Carl E. Heastie said state representatives will continue their ongoing impeachment investigation “expeditiously.”
TV & VideosThe Guardian

Chris Cuomo’s ethical troubles at CNN highlight rise of ‘info-tainment’

The New York Post columnist Maureen Callahan put it succinctly: “One down. One to go.”. After New York’s governor, Andrew Cuomo, finally agreed to step down this week over sexual harassment allegations, attention in American media swiftly turned to his brother Chris. The 51-year-old CNN presenter, who allegedly earns $6m...
EconomyMSNBC

Mike Lindell's unfortunate week gets quite a bit worse

Mike Lindell has been quite busy since Donald Trump's election defeat last fall. The founder and CEO of MyPillow somehow became a close confidant to the former president, mainly by touting utterly bonkers conspiracy theories about the 2020 election. These efforts not only endeared him to Trump, they also had the effect of turning Lindell into a cause celebre in some right-wing circles.
New York Post

Trump calls on Biden to ‘resign in disgrace’ over crisis in Afghanistan

Former President Donald Trump Sunday called on President Joe Biden to “resign in disgrace” over his handling of the Afghanistan withdrawal and other issues. “It is time for Joe Biden to resign in disgrace for what he has allowed to happen to Afghanistan, along with the tremendous surge in COVID, the Border catastrophe, the destruction of energy independence, and our crippled economy,” the former president wrote in a statement.
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Said He's Worried About This State

With the help of the highly contagious Delta variant, COVID cases have soared in several states across the nation in recent weeks. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), new coronavirus cases in the U.S. have risen by roughly 100,000 per day since one month ago. The health authority's most recent data from Aug. 13 puts new daily cases at 141,397, compared with 42,399 new daily cases recorded on Jul. 15. Unfortunately, there's no sign that the trend will slow down or reverse any time soon.
MilitaryNew York Post

Ex-CIA director calls Taliban takeover of Afghanistan ‘catastrophic’

Former CIA director David Petraeus in a new interview called the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan “disastrous” and “catastrophic” for the world. The retired US Army general and former commander of military forces in Afghanistan cautioned that “there are no good outcomes here,” he said on “The Rita Cosby Show” on WABC radio on Friday.
Presidential ElectionNew York Post

Joe Biden’s defeat will echo for eternity: Devine

The scenes out of Afghanistan are infuriating and tragically predictable. It shouldn’t really come as a surprise that President Biden and the geniuses surrounding him have made such an almighty hash of the withdrawal from that godforsaken country. Look at everything else he has messed up. His first act in...
New York City, NYPosted by
The US Sun

Lindsey Graham ‘called pal Joe Biden after attacking his son Hunter to say he only lashed out to please Trump fans’

REPUBLICAN Senator Lindsey Graham reportedly tried to patch up his fractured relationship with President Joe Biden – despite having attacked Biden's son, Hunter, during the 2020 election season. According to The New York Times, Graham called Biden shortly after his election victory, hoping to repair his relationship with his former...

