It’s not really about masks and other commentary

“Why are fully vaccinated people treated the same as the unvaccinated?” wonders Peter Van Buren at The American Conservative. E.g.: All air travelers must mask. “The answer is at the heart of whether public policy in America will shift and allow us to crawl back into our lives.” Because it “was never just a mask, it has always been a way of thinking.” Every state and business has different rules, a “leadership void” into which “enters superstition, pseudoscience, politics, voodoo, and most of all, fear.” The idea “You can’t be too careful” only works if “COVID restrictions have no secondary or tertiary effects.” But they do: “Economies have been devastated. Education has disappeared for large numbers of kids.” And with teen suicides up, we’re “killing children to save them.”