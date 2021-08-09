Cancel
AMC Theatres Plans To Start Accepting Bitcoin

By Nicole Drum
ComicBook
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAMC Theatres plans to begin accepting Bitcoin payments for both tickets and concessions ordered online by the end of the year. AMC Entertainment chairman and CEO Adam Aron made the announcement during the company's second-quarter earnings call on Monday. He also announced that the company is working on technology that will allow AMC Theatres to accept both Apple Pay and Google Pay for online purchases in 2022. AMC Theatres will be the first major chain to accept the cryptocurrency as payment.

comicbook.com

Related
Marketsoscars.org

AMC To Edge Toward Exclusivity—And Add Bitcoin

The largest movie theater chain in the world just keeps getting bigger. Their theater count, their stock prices … in spite of the massive hurdle of COVID-19, AMC Theatres has stayed aggressive. And this week, the chain announced two more areas of expansion: how long new movies stay in theaters,...
Moviesinvesting.com

Cinema operator AMC plans to accept BTC by 2022

American cinema operator AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) is aiming to accept Bitcoin (BTC) payments for movie tickets by 2022. Speaking during a Monday conference call regarding the firm’s Q2 results announced earlier the same day, AMC chairman and CEO Adam Aron revealed that the cinema chain intends to have the infrastructure ready to accept BTC payments for online movie tickets by the end of 2021.
Businessdecrypt.co

A SPAC and Quantum Computing Led AMC President to Adopt Bitcoin

Movie theater chain AMC Entertainment revealed plans to accept Bitcoin for movie tickets by the end of 2021, the company’s CEO and president Adam Aron said during a quarterly earnings call. Explaining this decision, he said that it was the result of additional research he had to conduct prior to...
Marketsluxurylaunches.com

That will be 0.0011 BTC – AMC theatres will accept bitcoin as payment for movie tickets and concessions by year-end

In new Bitcoin news, we would like to share that AMC Theatres plans to accept Bitcoin payments for tickets and concessions ordered online by the end of the year. Suppose you thought you could only buy expensive apartments or luxe gadgets like Macbooks and iPhones, you will well be able to purchase something as commonplace as movie tickets once the AMC theatres have their IT systems in place to take the cryptocurrency as payment.
MoviesMiddletown Press

AMC Theatres and Warner Bros. Agree to Shorten Theatrical Window

AMC Theatres has reached a formal agreement with Warner Bros. to show the studio’s 2022 slate on the big screen for an exclusive 45-day window. The news is not surprising, because Warner Bros. has had a similar plan in place with Cineworld, the owner of Regal Cinemas, since April. However, the announcement is comforting to film operators, who feared the pandemic would spell the end of the theatrical window, the period of time in which movies are only available in theaters. Many of the biggest movies released since the onset of COVID-19 premiered simultaneously on streaming services, such as HBO Max and Disney Plus, which is a deviation from pre-plague times.
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

AMC Theatres Narrows Loss to $344M Amid “Transformational” Quarter

Cinema giant AMC Entertainment has posted a smaller second-quarter loss and a rebound in revenue as it mounts a recovery from the severely-disruptive pandemic. The parent of AMC Theatres also unveiled a formal deal with Warner Bros. to show the Hollywood studio’s 2022 slate of tentpoles on its screens via an exclusive 45-day window and plans to pick up at least six new theaters in Los Angeles, Chicago and Atlanta, and potentially four more locations. It also will accept Bitcoin as payment for movie tickets and concessions at its theaters by the end of the year. After the closing bell, AMC Entertainment...
BusinessApple Insider

Movie theater giant AMC to accept Apple Pay by 2022

During the company's quarterly earnings call for the second quarter of 2021, AMC announced it is building systems to support both Apple Pay and Google Pay, reports Variety. A rollout is planned by 2022. America's largest movie theater chain is also preparing to accept bitcoin for tickets and concessions, which...
Businesswbrc.com

AMC to allow bitcoin as form of payment

(CNN) – AMC is planning to start accepting bitcoin as a form of payment. The movie theater chain said on an earnings call that it’s rolling out technology that will allow customers to buy tickets and concessions using the cryptocurrency online. The company’s CEO said the same capability will allow...
MoviesPosted by
The Motley Fool

AMC's "Better" Isn't the Same Thing as "Good"

Ticket sales are roughly one-fourth of their pre-pandemic pace, though partially crimped by a limited number of available films. The stock's sky-high valuation remains a liability compared to the company's best-case-scenario profitability. Most new theatrical releases are also being offered in streaming format, creating a new sort of competition for...
Moviesgamerevolution.com

What is The Batman HBO Max release date?

Has The Batman HBO Max release date been confirmed? In fact, is The Batman coming to HBO Max at all, or has Warner Bros decided to only give the eagerly-anticipated DC Comics movie a theatrical release? Previously recent DC movies such as this month’s The Suicide Squad launched on the HBO Max streaming service at the same time as it arrived in theaters, so will The Batman follow suit? Let’s find out.
TV & VideosAdvanced Television

Cartoonito preschool block on HBO Max, Cartoon Network

WarnerMedia Kids & Family has announced it will soon launch the Cartoonito preschool block in the US on streaming service HBO Max and Cartoon Network. WarnerMedia says the new block offers “a modern approach to preschool programming with its proprietary educational framework, Humancentric Learning.”. On HBO Max, Cartoonito programming will...
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

A Huge Pension Fund Bought Netflix, Disney, Microsoft And This Gaming Stock In Q2

Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan has significantly raised its exposure in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX), Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) and Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS), regulatory filings revealed on Friday. What Happened: The largest Canadian investment management firm with $221.2 billion in net assets, sold Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) convertible notes worth $502.82 million, at...
Marketshoustonmirror.com

Horror Film and TV Show Market Still Has Room To Grow: Walt Disney, Miramax, Trimark Pictures

The latest independent research document on Global Horror Film and TV Show examine investment in Market. It describes how companies deploying these technologies across various industry verticals aim to explore its potential to become a major business disrupter. The Horror Film and TV Show study eludes very useful reviews & strategic assessment including the generic market trends, emerging technologies, industry drivers, challenges, regulatory policies that propel the market growth, along with major players profile and strategies. This version of Horror Film and TV Show market report advocates analysis of Universal Pictures, Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Studios, Constantin Film, Rysher Entertainment, Samuel Goldwyn Films, Warner Bros, Newmarket Films, Walt Disney, Miramax, Trimark Pictures, Carolco, Magnolia Pictures & Sony Pictures.
TV SeriesComicBook

The Witcher: Blood Origin Reveals Director and New Cast Members

The Witcher has become a mascot of sorts for Netflix, and the service has plans to expand the franchise into a full-blown juggernaut. From its live-action series to its recent anime, The Witcher has taken on many forms at the company. And ahead of its prequel series, the show's directors have been found alongside several new cast members.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Stock Holdings Cut by Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. lessened its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 79.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 656 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 2,612 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

