AMC Theatres Plans To Start Accepting Bitcoin
AMC Theatres plans to begin accepting Bitcoin payments for both tickets and concessions ordered online by the end of the year. AMC Entertainment chairman and CEO Adam Aron made the announcement during the company's second-quarter earnings call on Monday. He also announced that the company is working on technology that will allow AMC Theatres to accept both Apple Pay and Google Pay for online purchases in 2022. AMC Theatres will be the first major chain to accept the cryptocurrency as payment.comicbook.com
