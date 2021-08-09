Cancel
Economy

Australian shares likely to open higher, NZ flat

By Reuters Staff
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 6 days ago

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Australian shares were poised to open higher on Tuesday, overlooking Wall Street which eased from last week’s record highs overnight , with investors optimistic as the domestic corporate earnings season gathers momentum. The local share price index futures rose 0.3%, a 75.4-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark closed flat on Monday at 7,538.4 points, the record closing level hit on Friday. Across the Tasman Sea, New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was flat at 12,717.56 points in early trade. (Reporting by Riya Sharma in Bengaluru Editing by Matthew Lewis)

Reuters

Reuters

