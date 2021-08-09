Cancel
Charlottesville City to discourage large gatherings during Aug. 12 anniversary

By Charlotte Rene Woods
What once was a day of tragedy for Charlottesville has become a day of reclaiming space in recent years. Then a pandemic happened. With the fourth anniversary of the deadly Unite the Right rally approaching on Aug. 12, city officials caution planned gatherings and events amid the current state of emergency to reduce the spread of COVID-19. Additionally, any formally planned event would need a permit — which the city is not granting at this time.

