More than one district had to hit the brakes on the return of in-person instruction last school year because not enough teachers were able or willing to return to classrooms. Some staff members were concerned about contracting COVID-19. Many were afraid of possibly exposing their families at home. And even more, including many willing to come back, could not because they had to care for their own children — a task made tougher because the childcare industry was facing its own staffing shortage.