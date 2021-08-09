Cancel
Public Safety

Sgt. Daniel Baker Murder: Killer's History of Abuse

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe defense details the history of abuse Steven Wiggins has faced over the years. Wiggins was convicted last week of killing Dickson Co. Sgt. Daniel Baker. His sentence hearing is ongoing.

#Murder#Sgt#Dickson Co
