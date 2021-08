After a three-week hiatus Grass Valley native Matt DiBenedetto, and the rest of the NASCAR Cup Series drivers, got back on track Sunday with the Go Bowling at The Glen race. Competing at the historic Watkins Glen International road course in New York on Sunday, DiBenedetto started 14th and worked his way up to 11th by the time the 90-lap race concluded. It was DiBenedetto’s fourth straight top-11 finish.