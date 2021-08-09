15 Healthy After-School Snacks You Can Order Online

Got olives? If not, I encourage you to start weaving these versatile, ancient fruits into your repertoire. Adding olives to your dietary mix is one of those super-simple, not to mention tasty, habits that helps boost health with minimum effort. In our house, olives are a staple item, always at the ready to dress up a salad, bring out the best in fish, meats, and poultry, or to add into, stews, sauces…the list goes on. Olives are also perfect just as they are, enjoyed straight up (sans martini, of course) as a health boosting ‘finger food’ snack. They may seem like an indulgence, but they’re actually a fiber-packed, good-for-you-anytime treat. And, with roughly 500 varieties to choose from, boredom will never be on the menu. Nature has gifted us with an olive to suit virtually every taste, so dig into these petite powerhouses and enjoy the benefits they’ll bestow from head-to-toe: