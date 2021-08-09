Mark Tarlov, Producer of 'Copycat' and 'Serial Mom,' Dies at 69

Leading Lady: Sherry Lansing and the Making of a Hollywood Groundbreaker, written by Stephen Galloway, is a superb biography. One does not have to get far into this book to realize how quickly paced it is. Galloway’s prose reads as if it were a novel even though this book is a non-fiction biography of one of the few female executives to head a Hollywood studio. It was never supposed to be this way, however, because Lansing had dreams of being an actress. Those dreams, sadly, were crushed by Howard Hawks. While I’m more familiar with Hawks as a filmmaker, Hawks as a person was much of a sexist. He wanted to mold his leading ladies into someone they weren’t, mainly Lauren Bacall.