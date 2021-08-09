Cancel
Carlos Santana lists scenic perch on the Tiburon Peninsula

By Jack Flemming
Los Angeles Times
Los Angeles Times
 6 days ago
The split-level home takes in views of San Francisco Bay and the Golden Gate Bridge through walls of windows. (Jason Wells)

Prolific guitarist Carlos Santana is a regular in real estate headlines as of late. His latest move comes in the Bay Area, where his Tiburon Peninsula home of the last 14 years is on the market for $5.77 million.

The 10-time Grammy winner is spending more time in Hawaii these days, specifically on the island of Kauai. He dropped $20.5 million on a contemporary retreat there in July and listed his other property on the island for $12.9 million. A few months prior, he sold another Kauai home for $3 million.

Santana, who grew up in Mexico before his family moved to San Francisco in the 1960s, bought the Tiburon abode for $5.1 million in 2007. Perched in the hills on nearly an acre, it takes advantage of the coastal setting with walls of windows overlooking the bay and the Golden Gate Bridge.

Fittingly, the foyer is topped by what the listing refers to as an “acoustic dome,” and the split-level floor plan also includes a step-down living room, open-concept kitchen and scenic dining area lined with windows.

Four bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms are spread across 3,700 square feet. Out back, a deck and dining patio take in the surrounding hills.

A rock mainstay for decades, Santana, 74, formed his namesake band in the 1960s and gained fame in the decades that followed with hit records such as “Abraxas,” “Lotus” and “Amigos.” His 1990 album, “Supernatural,” won a Grammy for best album, while the single “Smooth” won awards for best record and best song of the year.

In 1998, he was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

Shana Rohde-Lynch of Compass holds the listing.

Copyright © 1881-2021. Los Angeles Times. Used with Permission.

The Pulitzer Prize-winning Los Angeles Times has been covering Southern California for more than 138 years.

