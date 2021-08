NEW YORK (AP) — Quintin Sweat and Renée Harrison live only 15 minutes apart by car, with the U.S.-Canada border between them. But the couple, who got engaged in 2019, has only been able to be together three times during the pandemic. Travel restrictions mean Harrison must drive four hours from her Windsor, Ontario home to the Toronto airport in order to fly to Detroit where Sweat lives. For Sweat, it means a mandated two-week stay in Canada.