Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Accidents

Four killed, three injured in Algerian forest fires

By Reuters
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 6 days ago

ALGIERS, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Four people were killed and three injured on Monday night in wildfires in mountainous areas east of the Algerian capital, Algiers, state news agency APS reported.

Firefighters and helicopters were still trying to contain several blazes threatening residents in Tizi Ouzou province, some 100 km (62 miles) from Algiers, it said.

Some fires erupted near houses, forcing inhabitants to flee, it said.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

160K+
Followers
193K+
Post
89M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Forest Fires#Algerian#Accident#Aps
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
World
Related
Casper, WYStar-Tribune

One killed, four injured in crash west of Casper

A Wyoming man died Sunday morning in a three-vehicle crash west of Casper, according to a Wyoming Highway Patrol report. The highway patrol identified the man as 51-year-old David Cieslar. The crash occurred around 8:40 a.m. on U.S. Highway 20/26 when a Dodge Caravan heading east traveled into the westbound...
EnvironmentLake Geneva Regional News

At least 42 killed in Algerian wildfires

Video captured in Tizi-Ouzou, Algeria, shows a wildfire burning out of control on Aug. 10, as firefighting crews try to contain the fire. Warm, dry conditions have fueled several wildfires in the region, which have killed at least 42 people.
Accidentschemistryworld.com

Fire in Russian chemical plant kills one, injures six

Government to investigate a fatal fire at military production facility in southern Russia. A fire at the Kamenski chemical plant in southern Russia on the evening of 29 July killed one worker and hospitalised six others with serious injuries, according to multiple media outlets including Euronews. The fatality and injuries were reportedly primarily caused by chemical burns. The facility produces a variety of chemical products for both military and civilian use.
Harrah, WAYakima Herald Republic

Three killed, four injured in one-vehicle rollover near Harrah

Three people were killed and four injured in a single-vehicle rollover near Harrah Thursday morning. A postal carrier called 911 to report a vehicle on its top in the 3700 block of Shields Road, roughly a mile-and-a-half northwest of Harrah, Yakima County sheriff’s spokesman Casey Schilperoort said. Three people were...
ProtestsInternational Business Times

Three Injured As Thai Police Fire Rubber Bullets At Bangkok Rally

Three protesters were injured when Thai police fired tear gas and rubber bullets at a Bangkok rally Friday -- the third time this week -- as coronavirus cases soar and anger builds over the government's handling of the pandemic. The kingdom is grappling with its worst virus outbreak so far...
Russellville, ARArkansas Online

2 people killed, 1 injured in Russellville crash, fire department says

Two people were killed and one person was injured in a crash on Sunday morning in Russellville, first responders said. Emergency vehicles responded to a collision with entrapment at 3505 N. Arkansas Ave. around 10:30 a.m., according to a Facebook post by the Russellville Fire Department. Upon arrival, first responders found a tractor-trailer and Toyota Highlander, both with “heavy damage,” according to the post.
Yakima County, WAPosted by
News Talk KIT

Three Teens Die Four Others Injured in Lower Valley Crash

A tragic crash in the lower Yakima valley on Thursday killed three teens and injured four others. Yakima County Sheriff's Deputies were called to 3790 block of Shields Road at about 10:05AM for a one vehicle crash in which people were ejected. Authorities say all who were involved in the crash are from 16 to 18-years-old. 7 people were riding in the 2003 Ford Explorer type pickup with three of the teens riding in the back or open bed of the vehicle. All were working at a local farm before the crash and were on a lunch break.
Illinois Statekhqa.com

Crash in McDonough County kills one, injures four

According to Illinois State Police, an 86-year-old Eldon man is dead and four others were injured after a car accident on US 67 at County Road 1150N on Aug 7 at 7:30 a.m. ISP says the 86-year-old was traveling eastbound on County Road 1150N approaching US 67 when he failed to stop at the intersection, crashing into a car carrying four people.
College Station, TXwtaw.com

One Killed And Three Injured From Crash At Harvey Mitchell & Dartmouth

A College Station intersection where traffic signals are being installed is the location of a fatality crash. College Station police responded Saturday night to Harvey Mitchell and Dartmouth, where investigators learned the driver of a southbound car on Dartmouth ran the stop sign and was struck on the driver’s side by a westbound SUV on Harvey Mitchell Parkway.
Worldthewestsidegazette.com

Algerian President Declares Three-Day Mourning For Wildfire Victims

TIZI OUZOU, Algeria – Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune , on Aug. 11, 2021, announced a three-day mourning for people who lost their lives in the wildfires that keep raging across the country. Along with other Mediterranean nations, Algeria is struggling with intense wildfires that have already claimed 65 lives, including...

Comments / 0

Community Policy