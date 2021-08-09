Cancel
Kane County, IL

Tornado Warning issued for Kane by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-09 17:42:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-09 18:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Kane The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a * Tornado Warning for Northeastern Kane County in northeastern Illinois * Until 630 PM CDT. * At 542 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Pingree Grove, or near Campton Hills, moving east at 20 mph. This storm has a history of producing tornadoes, with damage reported recently near Burlington. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This dangerous storm will be near Campton Hills, Pingree Grove and Gilberts around 550 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of this tornadic thunderstorm include St. Charles, Valley View, Elgin, Geneva, South Elgin, Bartlett, Wayne and West Chicago. This includes... Elgin Community College. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN

alerts.weather.gov

