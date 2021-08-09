Cancel
Lee County, IL

Tornado Warning issued for Lee by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-09 17:40:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-09 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Lee A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 600 PM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN LEE COUNTY At 539 PM CDT, two severe thunderstorms capable of producing tornadoes were located along a line extending from 6 miles northeast of Sublette to near Woodhaven Lakes, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. These tornadic storms will remain over mainly rural areas of southeastern Lee County, including the following locations... Compton and West Brooklyn. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN

