Special Weather Statement issued for Portage, Summit by NWS
Effective: 2021-08-10 12:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-09 19:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Portage; Summit A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Portage and eastern Summit Counties through 715 PM EDT At 642 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Mogadore, or near Akron, moving north at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Akron, Cuyahoga Falls, Kent, Green, Hudson, Tallmadge, Streetsboro, Mogadore, Stow, Brimfield, Munroe Falls, Lakemore, Silver Lake, Boston Heights, Peninsula, Brady Lake, Sugar Bush Knolls and Portage Lakes. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPHalerts.weather.gov
Comments / 0