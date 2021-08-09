Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Portage County, OH

Special Weather Statement issued for Portage, Summit by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-10 12:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-09 19:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Portage; Summit A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Portage and eastern Summit Counties through 715 PM EDT At 642 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Mogadore, or near Akron, moving north at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Akron, Cuyahoga Falls, Kent, Green, Hudson, Tallmadge, Streetsboro, Mogadore, Stow, Brimfield, Munroe Falls, Lakemore, Silver Lake, Boston Heights, Peninsula, Brady Lake, Sugar Bush Knolls and Portage Lakes. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Peninsula, OH
City
Mogadore, OH
City
Tallmadge, OH
City
Brady Lake, OH
County
Portage County, OH
City
Kent, OH
City
Munroe Falls, OH
City
Silver Lake, OH
City
Akron, OH
City
Hudson, OH
City
Brimfield Township, OH
City
Cuyahoga Falls, OH
City
Portage, OH
County
Summit County, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#Sugar Bush#Wind Gust#Portage Summit By Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden, Trump battle over who's to blame for Afghanistan

The finger pointing over the fall of Afghanistan between President Biden and former President Trump is in full swing amid the chaotic scramble to get U.S. personnel and allies out of the country before a full Taliban takeover. Biden, who rarely mentions his predecessor, made a point of doing so...
U.S. PoliticsFOXBusiness

Biden lifts SNAP benefits by 30% in historic move

The Biden administration on Monday announced a historic expansion to the nation’s food stamp program, a decision that will give more than 40 million Americans about 30% more to spend on groceries while racking up billions in costs to the program. "To set SNAP families up for success, we need...
Foreign PolicyNBC News

'Blood on his hands': Republicans criticize Biden as Taliban storm Kabul

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden faced sharp criticism from Republicans in Congress as Taliban fighters stormed Kabul on Sunday, the culmination of a monthslong offensive that began after the U.S. began to pull back troops this year. "What we're watching right now in Afghanistan is what happens when America withdraws...

Comments / 0

Community Policy