Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wells County, ND

Severe Weather Statement issued for Wells by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-09 15:55:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-09 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: This storm is producing large hail. SEEK SHELTER NOW inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows. Target Area: Wells A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 615 PM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN WELLS COUNTY At 541 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 11 miles east of Hurdsfield, or 25 miles southeast of Harvey, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Two inch hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Fessenden, Cathay, Bowdon, Sykeston, Chaseley, Emrick and Heaton. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...2.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bowdon, ND
City
Hurdsfield, ND
City
Emrick, ND
County
Wells County, ND
City
Heaton, ND
City
Fessenden, ND
City
Cathay, ND
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Weather#Roofs#Wind Gust#Severe Thunderstorm#Wells
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden, Trump battle over who's to blame for Afghanistan

The finger pointing over the fall of Afghanistan between President Biden and former President Trump is in full swing amid the chaotic scramble to get U.S. personnel and allies out of the country before a full Taliban takeover. Biden, who rarely mentions his predecessor, made a point of doing so...
U.S. PoliticsFOXBusiness

Biden lifts SNAP benefits by 30% in historic move

The Biden administration on Monday announced a historic expansion to the nation’s food stamp program, a decision that will give more than 40 million Americans about 30% more to spend on groceries while racking up billions in costs to the program. "To set SNAP families up for success, we need...
Foreign PolicyNBC News

'Blood on his hands': Republicans criticize Biden as Taliban storm Kabul

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden faced sharp criticism from Republicans in Congress as Taliban fighters stormed Kabul on Sunday, the culmination of a monthslong offensive that began after the U.S. began to pull back troops this year. "What we're watching right now in Afghanistan is what happens when America withdraws...

Comments / 0

Community Policy