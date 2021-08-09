Cancel
Wells County, ND

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Wells by NWS

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-09 17:42:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-09 18:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: This storm is producing large hail. SEEK SHELTER NOW inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows. Target Area: Wells A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 615 PM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN WELLS COUNTY At 541 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 11 miles east of Hurdsfield, or 25 miles southeast of Harvey, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Two inch hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Fessenden, Cathay, Bowdon, Sykeston, Chaseley, Emrick and Heaton. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...2.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

Bowdon, ND
Hurdsfield, ND
Emrick, ND
Wells County, ND
Heaton, ND
Fessenden, ND
Cathay, ND
