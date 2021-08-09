Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Dawson by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-09 17:41:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-09 18:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Dawson The National Weather Service in Hastings has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Dawson County in south central Nebraska * Until 630 PM CDT. * At 541 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Gothenburg, or 26 miles northwest of Lexington, moving northeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of northwestern Dawson County. This includes Interstate 80 between mile markers 209 and 217. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH