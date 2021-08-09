Cancel
Yavapai County, AZ

Flash Flood Warning issued for Yavapai by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-09 15:42:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-09 18:45:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Flooding of washes and creeks will occur, some dirt roads will become muddy and impassable. Paved roads and underpasses could become flooded as well. Target Area: Yavapai The National Weather Service in Flagstaff has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Yavapai County in west central Arizona * Until 645 PM MST. * At 340 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain west of Chino Valley over Mint Wash and Williamson Valley Wash. Between 0.75 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.75 to 1.25 inches are possible. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water crossings, creeks, normally dry washes and roads. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Williamson Valley. This includes the following streams and drainages Mud Tank Wash, Indian Springs Wash, Mint Wash, Williamson Valley Wash, Hitt Wash, Cooper Wash, Horse Wash, Strickland Wash, Little Chino Valley, Round Valley Wash, Dillon Wash, Graver Wash, Hyde Creek, Butte Wash and Walnut Creek. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE

alerts.weather.gov

