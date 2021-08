There are no easy shots in golf if the focus isn’t there, and unfortunately for PGA hopeful Justin Warren, he learned that the hard way this week. During Monday’s qualifying round for the PGA Tour’s Barracuda Championship, Warren earned his way into a sudden-death playoff in hopes of capturing the final spot in the weekend’s PGA event. This would have been Warren’s first-ever PGA Tour start, and he looked to be facing the easiest of putts to keep that dream alive.