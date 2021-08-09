Tour news: System of a Down / Faith No More, girl in red, The Soul Rebels, Mac Sabbath, more
Here's a roundup of recent tour news. Check the Tour Dates category for more tour-related news. SYSTEM OF A DOWN / FAITH NO MORE / RUSSIAN CIRCLES. System of a Down have added a few more West Coast dates to their fall tour: Las Vegas on October 15 at T-Mobile Arena, Fresno on October 16 at Save Mart Center, and October 18 at Oakland Arena. Tickets for those go on sale Friday, August 13 at 10 AM Pacific and all date are here.www.brooklynvegan.com
