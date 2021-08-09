Tour news: System of a Down / Faith No More, girl in red, The Soul Rebels, Mac Sabbath, more

Here's a roundup of recent tour news. Check the Tour Dates category for more. Montreal's No Joy have announced fall North American tour dates, and they have two records they have yet to play songs from. "So thrilled to play these new albums live even tho they're kind of old now lol," says Jasamine White-Gluz. "Everyone keep staying safe if we want to see each other this fall!! I'll be doing everything I can to make sure the shows are safe for all of us!!!!!" Dates include three psych fests (Levitation, Desert Daze, Milwaukee Psych Fest), plus San Diego, Los Angeles, Sacramento, Portland, Seattle, Toronto, Chicago, and more. Head here for all dates.