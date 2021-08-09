Cancel
Music

Tour news: System of a Down / Faith No More, girl in red, The Soul Rebels, Mac Sabbath, more

By Bill Pearis
brooklynvegan.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere's a roundup of recent tour news. Check the Tour Dates category for more tour-related news. SYSTEM OF A DOWN / FAITH NO MORE / RUSSIAN CIRCLES. System of a Down have added a few more West Coast dates to their fall tour: Las Vegas on October 15 at T-Mobile Arena, Fresno on October 16 at Save Mart Center, and October 18 at Oakland Arena. Tickets for those go on sale Friday, August 13 at 10 AM Pacific and all date are here.

Tour News: Chris Stapleton, John Legend, Vivien Goldman, Phoebe Robinson, Fred Again, more

Chris Stapleton just played his first show in 504 days over the weekend at Gifford's Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion which kicked off his rescheduled "All-American Road Show" tour which includes stops in Arlington, TX’s Globe Life Field, Atlanta’s Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood, New York’s Madison Square Garden on 10/8 (and PNC Bank Arts Center on 10/9), two nights at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena and Washington State’s Gorge Amphitheatre among many others. Guests along with way include Elle King, Yola, Sheryl Crow, Margo Price and more. Head here for all dates.
Entertainmentbrooklynvegan.com

Tour news: Hall & Oates / Squeeze, Fit For An Autopsy, Tobin Sprout & more

Here's a roundup of recent tour news. Check the Tour Dates category for more tour-related news. Daryl Hall & John Oates' rescheduled tour with Squeeze just kicked off in Mansfield, MA on Thursday and next hits their hometown of Philly on Saturday (8/7), and includes stops in the NYC area next week (Jones Beach on 8/11 and PNC Bank Arts Center on 8/13), plus shows in Cincinnati, Milwaukee, Denver, Tampa, Los Angeles (Hollywood Bowl on 10/1), Honolulu and more. All dates are here.
Musicgratefulweb.com

The Soul Rebels Announce 'Epic Vibes Tour' Fall '21 - Spring '22

THE SOUL REBELS are pleased to announce Part 1 of their EPIC VIBES TOUR, spanning Fall 2021 through Winter 2022. Touring will include concerts in the Midwest, Northeast, The South, West Coast and a robust schedule of performances in New Orleans. The Soul Rebels are excited to release new music this Fall in support of the tour, and announce Spring 2022 Part 2 of the tour in Fall 2021.
Musicnewjerseystage.com

The Soul Rebels To Be Joined By "Tank" Ball at Ardmore Music Hall on November 17th

Grammy-nominated singer, poet, songwriter, author, and lead singer Tarriona "Tank" Ball of Tank and The Bangas for an exclusive one night show at Ardmore Music Hall as part of the band’s Epic Vibes Tour. The performance marks the only Fall/Winter tour show that will see The Soul Rebels and Tarriona "Tank" Ball join forces on stage for a night of New Orleans funk and soul.
Musicbrooklynvegan.com

Tour News: Yola, Holly Humberstone, Cloak, Foo Fighters, Dorian Electra, more

Yola released her sophomore album, Stand For Myself, in July, and she's touring with Chris Stapleton this year and next supporting it, in addition to some festival dates. She's now announced a 2022 headlining tour, beginning in February and running through April, with dates in Boston, Washington DC, Philadelphia, Chicago, Minneapolis, Nashville, Raleigh, Atlanta, New Orleans, Dallas, Austin, Denver, Seattle, San Francisco, and more. See all dates HERE.
New York City, NYbrooklynvegan.com

Parquet Courts will “walk to music” in NYC on Thursday

Parquet Courts released the terrific (and very different for them) new single "Plant Life" earlier this summer, and it looks like they may be about to announce something else. They've announced an event happening in NYC on Thursday, August 12 (7 PM) at the corner of Crosby and Grand in Soho: "Join us this Thursday, August 12th ready to walk to music."
Musicbrooklynvegan.com

Tampa rap duo They Hate Change sign to Jagjaguwar, release new song, touring with Shame

They Hate Change are a rap/production duo from Tampa with a strong DIY ethos and an experimental genre-defying approach to the genre that they say pulls from anything from classic East Coast rap to Miami bass to Teenage Jesus to Stereolab to house music to footwork to krautrock and beyond. They consider themselves "producers first" and handle all of the mixing and mastering themselves, but that doesn't mean the rapping isn't up to par; their genre-less production style is matched by their tongue-twisting deliveries.
Musicbrooklynvegan.com

Lala Lala shares new single “Color of the Pool,” announces 2022 North American tour

Lala Lala (aka Lillie West) has shared another song off her upcoming album I Want The Door To Open. "Color of the Pool" feels like a half-remembered dream, all woozy with some great, skronky sax via Adam Schatz that cuts through the haze. "This song is about how I want to be on the back of a motorcycle at night and explode and be the sun and underwater and see myself from very far away and keep my eyes open forever and disappear," says Lillie.
Musicbrooklynvegan.com

Tour News: No Joy, AJJ, Lukas Nelson, Ganser, Milwaukee Psych Fest, more

Here's a roundup of recent tour news. Check the Tour Dates category for more. Montreal's No Joy have announced fall North American tour dates, and they have two records they have yet to play songs from. "So thrilled to play these new albums live even tho they're kind of old now lol," says Jasamine White-Gluz. "Everyone keep staying safe if we want to see each other this fall!! I'll be doing everything I can to make sure the shows are safe for all of us!!!!!" Dates include three psych fests (Levitation, Desert Daze, Milwaukee Psych Fest), plus San Diego, Los Angeles, Sacramento, Portland, Seattle, Toronto, Chicago, and more. Head here for all dates.
Musicbrooklynvegan.com

Indigo De Souza shares “Real Pain” from upcoming album

Indigo De Souza has shared another new track from her upcoming album Any Shape You Take (pre-order on opaque yellow vinyl). "Real Pain" grows from a tender folk ballad into something more sweeping and widescreen that, in the song's climax, features a cathartic chorus of screams and shouts sent in by fans.
Musicbrooklynvegan.com

Tour news: Tee Grizzley, Negativland, Pom Pom Squad, Johanna Samuels, Ted Leo, more

JOHANNA SAMUELS (HEADLINE SHOWS & OPENING FOR COURTNEY MARIE ANDREWS, MIPSO) Johanna Samuels will soon be on tour with Courtney Marie Andrews, including stops in Atlanta, Dallas, San Antonio, Austin, Los Angeles (Bootleg Theater on 9/11) and more, followed by dates with Mipso including Seattle, Portland, Sacramento, San Francisco, San Diego and more. Before that, she'll play a headline show at Brooklyn's Union Pool on August 13. Head here for all dates.
New York City, NYbrooklynvegan.com

MIKE shares new video, touring, playing SOB’s with Sister Nancy

NYC underground rap leader MIKE has announced a fall headlining tour in support of his great new album Disco!, and he also put out a new video for two of the album's songs, "Aww (Zaza)" and "Ghoulish." The video, which follows MIKE around his neighborhood, was made with frequent MIKE collaborator Ryosuke Tanzawa, with the first half being shot on Mini DV and the second half shot on 8mm film. Check it out below.
brooklynvegan.com

Digable Planets began their Blue Note Jazz Club run (pics, setlist)

NYC's Blue Note Jazz Club reopened in June, and they're in the midst of their 2021 Jazz Fest. It continued on Wednesday night (8/11) with the first of four Digable Planet shows, spread out over two nights -- two on Wednesday and two on Thursday. Doodlebug, Ladybug Mecca, and Butterfly were backed by a live band which featured Thaddeus Turner (Maktub) on guitar and keys, Darrius Willrich (of Kalimba) on keyboards, Gerald “Tugboat” Turner on bass, and D’vonne Lewis on drums. Kicking off their set with “Slowes’ Comb/The May 4th Movement Starring Doodlebug” from their second record, 1994's Blowout Comb, Digable Planets felt like a perfect fit for the venue, and I was surprised to learn they hadn’t performed there before. August 11th is cited as the day hip hop was born at a birthday party in The Bronx in 1973 and DP performing at the Blue Note on that same date seemed like no accident.

