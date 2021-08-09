Man Arraigned On Sexual Abuse Of A Minor Charges, Already Accused In Another Case

A Chilmark man has has been charged with rape of a child with force, aggravated statutory rape, indecent assault and battery on a person over 14, among other charges. Wayne V. Iacono, Jr., 30, was arraigned in Edgartown District Court on Monday and pleaded not guilty to all charges. His attorney, Charlie Morano, waived the reading. Iacono posted $25,000 bail. Iacono’s arrest was the result of a four-day investigation by Chilmark Police and Massachusetts State Police, according to a release. Other charges cited in the release included furnishing alcoholic beverages to a minor and enticement of a child under 16.
