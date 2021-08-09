Man Arraigned On Sexual Abuse Of A Minor Charges, Already Accused In Another Case

Providers were shocked to see such a young girl come into the hospital with a baby on the way. Authorities say Juan Miranda-Jara, 24, walked into Hillcrest Hospital in Tulsa, OK on July 14th with the young pregnant girl. The doctors called the police and told them they had a potential rape on their hands. Miranda-Jara was then arrested and charged with first-degee rape of a minor. However, the man’s relationship to the girl remains unknown.