Bridgeport, CT

Downtown Fairfield Avenue renamed in honor of late state representative

By Eddy Martinez
Register Citizen
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBRIDGEPORT — The street that best personified former state Rep. Ezequiel Santiago’s ability to connect with people now bears his name, according to a former colleague. State Rep. Steve Stafstrom, D-Bridgeport, who served in the legislature with Santiago, said the stretch of Fairfield Avenue downtown was where Santiago would go to listen to the people that lived in the 130th District, which he represented for a decade.

www.registercitizen.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legislature#Jets#State#D Bridgeport#Latinos
