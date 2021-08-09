Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Northwestern Michigan Fair

northernexpress.com
 6 days ago

Aug. 8-14. From harness racing to livestock auctions, from prize winning roses & vegetables to exotic chickens -- you'll find it at the Northwestern Michigan Fair. Enjoy all the old-fashioned fun along with carnival action on the midway, lots of good eats, demonstrations, exhibits & more.

www.northernexpress.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Auction#Chickens#Harness Racing#Carnival#Vegetables#Tc Entertainment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Auctions
Related
Michigan StatePosted by
Heather Raulerson

Upcoming Fairs and Festivals Around Michigan for the week of Aug 12 to Aug 18

Is this hot, humid weather ever going to end? I certainly hope so, and it turns into the more refreshing fall weather we all love to enjoy in Michigan. In the meantime, this weekend, head out and enjoy lots of food, music, culture, carnival rides, animals, classic cars, and so much more around Michigan. Here are the latest upcoming fairs and festivals around Michigan for the weekend of Aug 12 through next week.
Michigan StatePosted by
97.5 NOW FM

It’s August and That Means It’s Fair and Festival Season in Michigan

The 167th Ingham County Fair is now open in Mason. If it's the midway you enjoy, the livestock, or even the food, you will find it at the Ingham County Fair. This year's fair will have no grandstand attractions, but you can still have a delicious elephant ear, some cotton candy, french fries with vinegar, a lemonade, or whatever kind of fair food you love while strolling down the midway.
Harbor Springs, MInorthernexpress.com

Author Quita Shier

Presents her book "Warriors," about Company K of the First Michigan Sharpshooters. Company K was the only company in Michigan whose entire roster of enlisted men were local Native Americans. Shier's lecture will include a Q&A & book signing. Registration required.
Tennessee StatePosted by
Just Go

5 Most Dangerous Animals in Tennessee

A reintroduction program in 2001 resulted in the existence of a wild elk population in Tennessee. Deer and elk are closely related, but the elk is a larger animal. It is not uncommon for these animals to have antlers up to four feet long! An average six-year-old child stands at that height.
Orofino, IDclearwatertribune.com

Fair booths and Fair books

It’s only 35 days until the 2021 Clearwater County Fair and the doors will be open at the Exhibit Building in the Orofino City Park and people will be decorating their reserved fair booth to advertise a business, special event, organization, hobby and so much more. If you would like...
Goshen County, WYTorrington Telegram

Fair

The Goshen County Fair hosted a series of livestock animals and birds for judging. ABOVE: Decklan Vlach pets a dairy cow at the Goshen County Fair, with his parents, Dakota and Siera. LEFT: The 2021 Goshen County Fair closed Saturday evening with a performance by musical duo Camille & Haley. Pictured is Camille Harris singing and playing the guitar.
Mayfield, MInorthernexpress.com

Mayfield Tavern for Sale

If you like history, small-town life, and the beautiful blue waters the area is known for, then Kari King has a deal for you. The Realtor with Century 21 Northland is representing the Mayfair Tavern of Elberta, now for sale at $549,900. The popular watering hole lies just across the street from Betsie Bay — yes, that’s the very popular tourist haven of Frankfort on the other side — and its history dates back 88 years. It opened in 1933 as a drinking establishment catering to railroad and car ferry workers. The railroad and car ferry are long gone, but the Mayfair carries on, now a favorite restaurant and gathering place for locals and visitors alike. There’s lots of “news” about the Mayfair — the roof, kitchen, handicap-accessible bathrooms, HVAC system, office (with video surveillance!), and best of all, an outdoor patio and bar with views of the bay and the rolling hillsides. Plus room for 85 inside. Call King at (231) 352-7123.
Frankfort, MInorthernexpress.com

Birch & Maple’s French Toast Monte Cristo

For your weekly breakfast fix, look no further than the French Toast Monte Cristo at Birch & Maple in Frankfort. Founded and co-owned by fine-dining veterans Nick and Natalie Crawford, this cozy kitchen and cocktail spot first opened its doors in 2018; since then, its modern take on classic mama-fare has put Frankfort squarely on the map of northern Michigan foodie destinations.
Bicyclesnorthernexpress.com

Bikes for All MeetUps

This program is for individuals with special needs who are younger than 26. Norte has a growing fleet of adaptive bikes for all types of people with special needs. Held every Thurs. at 4pm at Norte's Clubhouse, TC.
Harbor Springs, MInorthernexpress.com

"Don't Miss the Boat"

Presented by the Harbor Springs Area Historical Society. This exhibit highlights the historic ferries of Little Traverse Bay & features original watercolors & giclees by local artist William Talmadge Hall. Runs through the summer of 2021. Hours: Tues.-Sat., 11am-3pm.
Visual Artnorthernexpress.com

"Summer Salon"

An annual showcase of original artwork by 40 northern MI artists. Runs July 3 - Sept. 4. A Summer Open House will be held on Thurs., July 8 from 5-7pm, featuring artist demonstrations, music by the Drawbridge Uke Band, refreshments from Cherry Republic & more.
Books & Literaturenorthernexpress.com

Lunch with Catherine Wolff

Presented by the Harbor Springs Festival of the Book. Author Catherine Wolff will discuss her book "Beyond: How Humankind Thinks About Heaven." Moderated by Betsy Gerdeman Lawrence. Lunch only, $25. Book & lunch, $50. Register.
Theater & Dancenorthernexpress.com

Young Americans Dinner Theatre

Dinner theatre shows will be held Tues. through Sat. at 6:30pm. Matinee shows will be held Sat. & Sun. at 2pm. Runs June 25 - Aug. 28. See web site for tickets.
Grand Traverse County, MInorthernexpress.com

Paint Grand Traverse

Aug. 9-15. Today includes Artists on Location at Old Mission Peninsula, Old Mission Flowers, Brys Estate Vineyard & Winery, & Chateau Chantal Jazz at Sunset; & a free live painting demo with MI artist Carolyn Damstra at CTAC, TC.
Musicnorthernexpress.com

Sacred Drumming Circle

No experience necessary. No drum necessary, but feel to bring an acoustic item of your making. Earth Blessing will start each event. Dress for outside. Children must stay with the adults; it’s advantageous if kids are old enough to join in on the rhythm that evolves. RSVP nice but certainly not required. Visit the MeetUp page for more info.

Comments / 0

Community Policy