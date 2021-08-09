Northwestern Michigan Fair

If you like history, small-town life, and the beautiful blue waters the area is known for, then Kari King has a deal for you. The Realtor with Century 21 Northland is representing the Mayfair Tavern of Elberta, now for sale at $549,900. The popular watering hole lies just across the street from Betsie Bay — yes, that’s the very popular tourist haven of Frankfort on the other side — and its history dates back 88 years. It opened in 1933 as a drinking establishment catering to railroad and car ferry workers. The railroad and car ferry are long gone, but the Mayfair carries on, now a favorite restaurant and gathering place for locals and visitors alike. There’s lots of “news” about the Mayfair — the roof, kitchen, handicap-accessible bathrooms, HVAC system, office (with video surveillance!), and best of all, an outdoor patio and bar with views of the bay and the rolling hillsides. Plus room for 85 inside. Call King at (231) 352-7123.