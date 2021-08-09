Cancel
Gastonia, NC

NC family in shock after 2-year-old accidentally shoots and kills father

By Morgan Frances
cbs17
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGASTONIA, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A 2-year-old boy is going to grow up without his father after family member say the child accidentally shot and killed him. “The daddy was sitting on the couch,” said the victim’s great-grandmother, Phyllis Holland, “And the baby got up on the couch and picked the gun up from behind the daddy,” she continued. “Picked the gun up not knowing it was a real gun, and put it to the daddy’s back and pulled the trigger thinking the gun was a toy.”

