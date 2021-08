1 How strong has Hendrick Motorsports been this season? The stockpile of race trophies is obvious — 11 in 23 Cup points races, and five more than the next closest organization (Joe Gibbs Racing). But this may be more telling: Sunday’s 1-2 finish by Kyle Larson and Chase Elliott at Watkins Glen International was the fifth time Hendrick swept the top two spots, joining Dover (Alex Bowman and Larson), Austin (Elliott and Larson), Charlotte (Larson and Elliott) and Sonoma (Larson and Elliott). The really impressive part? No other NASCAR Cup team has achieved this distinction even once in 2021.