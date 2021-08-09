See the winners of the 2021 EY Entrepreneur of the Year Gulf Coast Awards

Houston, Texas (August 6, 2021) – DCCM, a national provider of design, consulting, and program & construction management services, is pleased to announce the acquisition of Binkley & Barfield. Based in Houston, Texas, Binkley & Barfield is known for its portfolio of projects requiring complex consulting services for county and municipal clients, regional and state surface transportation, public infrastructure, as well as gas pipeline, telecommunications, and electrical distribution projects. In acquiring Binkley & Barfield, DCCM is partnering with industry veteran Harold (JR) Reddish, PE, FNSPE, FSAME, who will continue in his role as President of Binkley & Barfield, along with Brett Binkley and Larry Barfield, PE, FNSPE, FTEF, who will continue their roles as CEO and Chairman Emeritus, respectively. James F. (Jim) Thompson, PE, DBIA, CEO of DCCM, noted, “Binkley & Barfield offers a unique team that brings the enthusiasm and energy to a seasoned firm, tempered by the high level of skill and professional relationships that can only be built through long-term experience. Through our combined businesses, we are unparalleled in markets we cover, with purpose-built and results-driven solutions that are customized for each client we work with.” “We have a proud history of driving the industry forward,” said JR Reddish, PE, FNSPE, FSAME, President of Binkley & Barfield. “As we work to achieve our corporate vision of creating a better future for our clients and our communities, we’re eager to take the next step to transform ourselves into an even more innovative, diverse, sustainable, customer-focused company for the future. Partnering with DCCM will showcase us as having a local presence with a national reach. This strategic business move will increase our depth of service, resources, and talent.” When asked about the reasons behind the partnership, Brett Binkley, CEO of Binkley & Barfield, responded, “It’s a great match—our cultures are both highly focused on providing our clients with an exceptional service experience, and the combination of our resources will give the clients of both firms even greater service as well as an additional depth of resources. I am confident that as our clients learn more about DCCM, the same conclusion will be reached—that this is a natural fit.” “Our loyal customer base, appetite to expand our services within our own footprint, and ability to find new strategic growth areas outside of what we’ve traditionally done has fueled our growth from day one,” said Larry Barfield, PE, FNSPE, FTEF, Binkley & Barfield’s Chairman Emeritus. “Without question, our new partnership with DCCM strengthens our capabilities and provides us with specialized market knowledge and deep client relationships that will accelerate our growth in the future. Our entire team could not be more pleased by this partnership.” **** About Binkley & Barfield Binkley & Barfield is a multidisciplinary engineering consulting firm with headquarters in Houston and fully staffed regional offices in College Station, Corpus Christi, Richardson, Round Rock, and San Antonio. Incorporated in 1971, the firm has served their clientele for over 50 years. Binkley & Barfield provides a comprehensive range of engineering services including utility engineering and coordination, subsurface utility engineering (SUE), power, telecommunications, pipeline, construction management, transportation, structural, traffic, infrastructure (including roadway, drainage, water, and wastewater), land development, and GIS. For more information, please visit: www.binkleybarfield.com. About DCCM DCCM is a provider of design, consulting, and program & construction management professional services focusing on infrastructure marketplaces throughout the public and private sectors. Through a family of complementary brand companies, DCCM serves a variety of end markets while offering a national reach. DCCM is aggressively hiring key industry professionals in all disciplines and is actively seeking further acquisition opportunities throughout North America. For more information, please visit: www.dccm.com.