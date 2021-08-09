Cancel
Eagle County, CO

Canyon closure impacts access to Western Slope produce

By Kelli Duncan
Vail Daily
Vail Daily
 6 days ago
Farmers along the Western Slope are going to extraordinary lengths to bring local produce to their Eagle County customers as the Glenwood Canyon closure persists. Cottonwood Pass, a relatively quick but less-than-ideal detour, is only available to those with delivery vehicles small enough to be permitted on the single lane mountain road, one local farmer said Friday.

Vail Daily

Vail Daily

Vail, CO
Local news for Vail and Eagle County, Colorado

Garfield County, COPosted by
Vail Daily

UPDATE: I-70 reopens through Glenwood Canyon

UPDATE 5:29 P.M. SUNDAY, AUG. 15: Interstate 70 is once again open through Glenwood Canyon, a Garfield County alert states. Interstate 70 was closed in both directions between Glenwood Springs and Dotsero, a Garfield County alert sent out shortly before 5 p.m. stated. “I-70 is closed between mile markers 116...
Vail, COPosted by
Vail Daily

Wissot: A changing Vail is good for some, but not others

I distinctly remember the day I first laid eyes on Vail. It was Aug. 31, 1977, and I was driving across Colorado from my former home in San Bernardino, California, to take a teaching position at the University of Northern Colorado in Greeley. I only stopped to gas up the U-haul carrying my family’s belongings before leaving the crisp mountain air and driving towards what I soon discovered was the pungent smell of the Monfort feedlots outside of Greeley.
Eagle County, COPosted by
Vail Daily

Eagle County airport sees its busiest summer yet

There’s never been a summer like this one at the Eagle County Regional Airport in Gypsum. That’s building optimism for the coming winter. Eagle County Aviation Director David Reid said in past years, only two or three commercial flights per day came in the summer. There’s a long-running United Airlines flight from Denver, and American Airlines for a few years has offered daily service from Dallas.
Eagle County, COPosted by
Vail Daily

Will drought conditions impact bear foraging this fall?

Each fall, as the county’s local bear population prepares to hunker down for winter, the human population begins to do its part to minimize conflicts over food. As drought conditions across most of Eagle County remain between severe and exceptional, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor, local wildlife experts are considering the impact this could have on bears’ natural food sources.
Minturn, COPosted by
Vail Daily

New walking bridge in Minturn will be celebrated Monday

The newly completed pedestrian bridge in Minturn will mark its official opening with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 4 p.m. Aug. 16. The public is welcome to attend. The bridge is near the intersection of U.S. Highway 24 and County Road on the north end of Minturn, just downstream of the County Road vehicle bridge.
Vail, COPosted by
Vail Daily

Vail Pass interstate work has started first phase

The west side of the Vail Pass stretch of Interstate 70 has needed work, and a lot of it, for some time. That work, although not fully funded, began this month. The first part of the work will focus on rebuilding the lower of the two runaway truck ramps off the westbound lanes and installing a highway closure gate at the top of the pass.
Edwards, COPosted by
Vail Daily

Polis, Bennet, Hickenlooper, Neguse add their objections to Berlaimont

Any day now, the U.S. Forest Service can officially render its Final Environmental Statement regarding the controversial Berlaimont Estates development planned north of Edwards. But this week, four senior Colorado political leaders urged officials at the Department of the Interior to reconsider that decision. In early July, the Forest Service...
Vail, COPosted by
Vail Daily

Letter: You call that affordable housing?

After reading the article about the Talon Flats project being ahead of schedule, I couldn’t help but laugh. My team wanted to develop housing that meets the community’s needs for accessibility and affordability. But $1,620 for one bedroom and $2,150 for two bedrooms? Give me a break!. Maybe these developers...
Vail, COPosted by
Vail Daily

Vail’s Powabunga fest returns this winter

The Powabunga Music & Arts Festival has announced its return to Vail Dec. 9-12. Featuring headliners Rüfüs Du Sol and Bob Moses, the event will also showcase large-scale art installations, a diverse musical lineup featuring powerhouse headliners and exciting up-and-coming artists alike, and activities spanning the festival grounds to the infamous slopes that the Vail Valley offers — Powabunga is back!
Vail, COPosted by
Vail Daily

Romer: Kindness and thanks

There is an old saying that if you can’t say something nice, don’t say anything at all. Just because something is newsworthy doesn’t mean it’s political or that it is acceptable to lose our cool. This summer season has pushed almost everyone’s patience to the point that it would be...
Vail, COPosted by
Vail Daily

Letter: Embrace pickleball at Ford Park courts

As a full-time resident of this incredible community, I love all that Vail has to offer: the cultural and educational experiences and recreational possibilities. That being said, I am perplexed as to why the tennis courts at Ford Park continue to be underutilized. As I watch pickleball swell with both...
Colorado StatePosted by
Vail Daily

Sophomore at Vail Christian High School to compete in Miss Colorado Teen USA pageant

The Miss Colorado USA and Miss Colorado Teen USA competitions are Sunday in Greeley, and one local competitor is looking to bring home a new title. Abby Saltzman, of Vail, currently holds the local title of Miss Vail and will be representing at the Miss Colorado Teen USA pageant Sunday, competing for the title of Miss Colorado Teen USA. Abby is a sophomore at Vail Christian High School in Edwards. She is an honor roll student, student ambassador and Student Council Representative at Vail Christian. Some of her activities include Vail Christian cheer/dance team, theater, vocal ensemble, film, skiing, photography and bible study. She is passionate about the environment and hopes to use her platform to help be a light to others and spread love and kindness in this world using her strong faith. She is excited for this opportunity to represent both the Vail Valley community and the state of Colorado in the Miss Colorado Teen USA competition.

