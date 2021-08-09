Canyon closure impacts access to Western Slope produce

The Miss Colorado USA and Miss Colorado Teen USA competitions are Sunday in Greeley, and one local competitor is looking to bring home a new title. Abby Saltzman, of Vail, currently holds the local title of Miss Vail and will be representing at the Miss Colorado Teen USA pageant Sunday, competing for the title of Miss Colorado Teen USA. Abby is a sophomore at Vail Christian High School in Edwards. She is an honor roll student, student ambassador and Student Council Representative at Vail Christian. Some of her activities include Vail Christian cheer/dance team, theater, vocal ensemble, film, skiing, photography and bible study. She is passionate about the environment and hopes to use her platform to help be a light to others and spread love and kindness in this world using her strong faith. She is excited for this opportunity to represent both the Vail Valley community and the state of Colorado in the Miss Colorado Teen USA competition.