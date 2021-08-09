Cancel
Onaga, KS

Stanley “Stan” Kent Hartwich

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStanley “Stan” Kent Hartwich passed away unexpectedly on Friday August 6 at Stormont Vail Hospital in Topeka. Stan was born in Onaga, KS on November 17, 1955, to Paul August and Sylvia Ellen Bonjour Hartwich. Stan worked during his childhood on the family farm and began running his dad’s bulldozer at age nine. He idolized his dad Paul and shared many stories and mentioned he felt he had the perfect childhood. He graduated from Onaga High School in 1973 and Emporia State University in 1977. During high school, he was a talented athlete who was a member of the undefeated football team. Stan was inducted into the Onaga High School Athletics Hall of Fame. While at Emporia State he was a member of the Phi Delta Theta fraternity. He had many fond memories and good friends from high school and college. Stan married Sharon White on June 2, 1990, in Holton, KS. She survives of the home.

