ZU-Beer? Minnesota Brewery Flashes Back With A ZUBAZ Beer Collaboration

COLLEGEVILLE, Pa. (CBS) — Opening a business in the middle of a pandemic isn’t exactly ideal, but that didn’t stop a group of friends from forging ahead with their plans to open a brewery. On this week’s Tate with Tori segment, Vittoria Woodill stopped by Troubles End Brewing in Collegeville, Pennsylvania. It’s the cool, new kid in town where these buds have taken an old flag factory and converted it into a free-spirited, colorful and sud-filled brewery. Head brewer Zach says he brews for a better tasting life by highlighting the places where a beer’s life begins, with local farmers. “I want people to taste my beer as a living product, as an actual thing living in the glass,” Zach says. “I want to make sure it’s local, I want to make sure it’s seasonal and I want to make sure it’s from a farmer I know.” WATCH THE VIDEO ABOVE FOR THE FULL INTERVIEW.