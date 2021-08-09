Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Minnesota State

ZU-Beer? Minnesota Brewery Flashes Back With A ZUBAZ Beer Collaboration

By Paul Shea
Posted by 
Quick Country 96.5
Quick Country 96.5
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The 90s were Minnesota's decade, the North Stars were at the top of their game in 91, the Twins won the World Series that year, and there were these things you wore called ZUBAZ and they too were Minnesotan. Now flash-forward to today and the retro looks are coming back, as is ZUBAZ, but in a little bit of a twist, the zebra-style striped pant makers have teamed up with Back Channel Brewing to create a ZUBAZ beer. Check out the hype video!

quickcountry.com

Comments / 0

Quick Country 96.5

Quick Country 96.5

Rochester, MN
6K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Quick Country 96.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information, and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online, and through our free mobile app.

 https://quickcountry.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Local
Minnesota Lifestyle
State
Minnesota State
City
Spring Park, MN
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Minnesota Food & Drinks
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Zubaz#Food Drink#Beverages#Zu Beer#Zubaz#Minnesotan#Back Channel Brewing#Imperial Stouts
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Drinks
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Related
Drinks247tempo.com

The Best Lager Beers in the World

There is no doubt beer is one of the most popular drinks in the world – especially in the summer — and lager is the most common type of beer in the world. The technical difference between the beer categories is in how they are brewed. Lager, which literally means “storage” in German, is a type of beer that ferments slowly at low temperatures. Lagers also ferment from the bottom up, differentiating them from ales, for example, which ferment quickly and from the top down.
Minnesota StatePosted by
Y-105FM

Southeast Minnesota’s Biggest Craft Beer Festival is Back This October

If you love to tip back a tall cool one, you'll love Rochester On Tap Craft Beer Festival... and it's coming back to the Med City this fall!. I have to admit that I probably get this from having grown up over in Wisconsin, but I LOVE me some craft beer. And I love heading to all the incredible craft breweries here in Rochester and across Minnesota and trying some of their amazing brews.
Mcalester, OKPosted by
McAlester News-Capital

McAlester brewery on state's new Craft Beer Trail

What started as a fun idea between two friends is now a McAlester brewery listed on the Oklahoma's newly formed Craft Beer Trail. William Shawn Scott and BJ Howell talked with each other at a St. Patrick’s Day Party about possibly opening a brewery — and later made it happen with the official opening in December 2020 of BierKraft, at 925 E. Washington Ave. in McAlester.
Phoenix, AZphoenixmag.com

Thirsty Thursday: 8 New Craft Beers from Arizona Breweries

Is outdoor patio season back? It doesn’t get any better than enjoying 90–degree temperatures in mid-August here in the Arizona desert. This week has blessed the Phoenix area with a much needed cool down, so let’s reward ourselves with an ice-cold craft brew from our local beermakers. We also have several picks for those looking to venture out of town this weekend. Cheers and drink responsibly!
Worcester, MAPosted by
MassLive.com

Polar Park to host 25 food trucks and 30 craft beer breweries in an on-field festival in October

Polar Park is inviting fans to step foot on the ball field this October to enjoy a night of food and drinks at its inaugural food truck and craft beer festival. There will be 25 food trucks and 30 craft beer breweries lining the park’s warning track come Saturday, Oct. 2 from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. Entertainment will be provided by The Nightly’s band, the Worcester Red Sox announced.
Drinksfoxwilmington.com

Top craft breweries in the US to visit on International Beer Day

Friday is International Beer Day and if you’re looking for a way to celebrate, checking out your local craft brewer may be a good choice. According to the Brewers Association, a brewery is considered craft if it is a “small and independent brewer.” That means the brewery produces 6 million barrels of beer or less per year and less than 25% of the brewery is owned by a non-craft brewer industry member.
Palatine, ILPosted by
Daily Herald

Durty Nellie's Partners with Local Breweries for 2021 Beer Fest

Durty Nellie's, 180 N. Smith Street, in downtown Palatine, is partnering with more than a dozen local breweries as it brings back the annual Beer Fest (after sitting it out a year due to the pandemic) Saturday, September 11 from 11:30 a.m. -- 4:30 p.m. Eighteen Illinois-based breweries will feature 50 craft beers at the event, which will take place outside in the parking lot and on the rooftop, as all current CDC safety guidelines are observed.
Collegeville, PAPosted by
CBS Philly

Taste With Tori: Group Of Friends Putting Local Touch On Beers At Troubles End Brewery In Collegeville

COLLEGEVILLE, Pa. (CBS) — Opening a business in the middle of a pandemic isn’t exactly ideal, but that didn’t stop a group of friends from forging ahead with their plans to open a brewery. On this week’s Tate with Tori segment, Vittoria Woodill stopped by Troubles End Brewing in Collegeville, Pennsylvania. It’s the cool, new kid in town where these buds have taken an old flag factory and converted it into a free-spirited, colorful and sud-filled brewery. Head brewer Zach says he brews for a better tasting life by highlighting the places where a beer’s life begins, with local farmers. “I want people to taste my beer as a living product, as an actual thing living in the glass,” Zach says. “I want to make sure it’s local, I want to make sure it’s seasonal and I want to make sure it’s from a farmer I know.” WATCH THE VIDEO ABOVE FOR THE FULL INTERVIEW. 
Drinkstraverseticker.com

Yoga + Beer

A 1-hour Vinyasa flow outdoor class that will start off slow & as the class continues, you will go through sequences that will allow more movement into the body. Bring your own mat.
Massachusetts StatePosted by
Only In Massachusetts

Massachusetts’ Four Star Farms Brewery Grows Its Beer Ingredients On Site

If you live in Massachusetts and enjoy good beer, then you most likely love to visit a craft brewery every now and then. Located in the town of Northfield is a farm brewery that handcrafts its beer with ingredients grown on-site. If you haven’t been to The Brewery at Four Star Farms yet, you are […] The post Massachusetts’ Four Star Farms Brewery Grows Its Beer Ingredients On Site appeared first on Only In Your State.
Buffalo, NYbuffalorising.com

The Beer Keep

If beer heaven had a name it would be, “The Beer Keep.”. This new kind of beer bar is set to open its doors come fall at 1002 Elmwood Avenue, after months of renovation to the former Ashker’s Juice Bar. Founded by Cory Muscato, Patrick Galante, Aaron Ketry, and Breezy Burrito Bar owners Briana and Daniel Hunter, this bar offers a fresh and unique perspective to the world of beer here in Buffalo. The vast and carefully curated selection of beer will be available both for to-go and on-site enjoyment from multiple “trophy case” reach in coolers set throughout the space as well as on tap. The real eye candy being the case cooler set behind the bar that, when filled to capacity, will hold 192 different SKUs.
Keene, NHKeene Sentinel

Alternative Beers

There are certainly some very interesting and unique flavors out there in the beer community. The world of craft beers has grown greatly in the past 10 or so years and with this, we’ve seen quite a bit of creativity with crafts beers being brewed by small, local breweries. Each brewery is trying to get their beer to stand out from the next.

Comments / 0

Community Policy