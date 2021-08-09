Warner Bros. and AMC Theatres Agree To Exclusive but Shorter Theatrical Window For 2022 Films
In December of 2020 WarnerMedia made a surprising reveal, that its entire 2021 theatrical slate would debut in theaters and stream on HBO Max (at no additional cost) day and date. For many this was thought of as the beginning of the end for theatrical exhibition, including the suits at AMC Theatres, but speaking during their quarterly earnings call this afternoon have confirmed a deal has been reached. AMC CEO Adam Aron revealed that an agreement for a 45-day exclusive theatrical window for all of Warner Bros. 2022 feature films has come together, meaning that films like The Batman will only appear in theaters upon release.comicbook.com
