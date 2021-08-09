Cancel
Movies

Warner Bros. and AMC Theatres Agree To Exclusive but Shorter Theatrical Window For 2022 Films

By Spencer Perry
ComicBook
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn December of 2020 WarnerMedia made a surprising reveal, that its entire 2021 theatrical slate would debut in theaters and stream on HBO Max (at no additional cost) day and date. For many this was thought of as the beginning of the end for theatrical exhibition, including the suits at AMC Theatres, but speaking during their quarterly earnings call this afternoon have confirmed a deal has been reached. AMC CEO Adam Aron revealed that an agreement for a 45-day exclusive theatrical window for all of Warner Bros. 2022 feature films has come together, meaning that films like The Batman will only appear in theaters upon release.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Baz Luhrmann
Person
Adam Aron
Person
Dwayne Johnson
Person
Jason Momoa
Person
Ezra Miller
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amc Theatres#Amc Theaters#Amc Theatres#Hbo#Google Pay#Cineworld#Regal Cinemas#The Suicide Squad#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Warner Bros.
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Google
Related
TV SeriesPopculture

HBO Cancels High-Profile Show After Star Suddenly Exits

HBO suddenly canceled The Days of Abandonment after Oscar-winner Natalie Portman left the project. The Days of Abandonment was set to be a made-for-TV film based on the novel by My Brilliant Friend author Elana Ferrante with Maggie Betts writing and directing. It was so close to coming to fruition that it had already received a $3.4 million grant from officials in Sydney, Australia to start filming there.
MoviesDecider

Is The Movie ‘Old’ on HBO Max or Netflix? How To Watch The M. Night Shyamalan Movie on Streaming

It doesn’t matter what the Rotten Tomatoes scores say, there will never not be hype for a new M. Night Shyamalan movie. Shyamalan’s latest thriller, Old, is a surreal supernatural drama that has piqued the public’s interest with its bizarre premise. Inspired by the graphic novel Sandcastle by Pierre Oscar Levy, the movie stars Gael García Bernal, Vicky Krieps, Eliza Scanlen, Thomasin McKenzie, Alex Wolff, Abbey Lee, Aaron Pierre, and more as a family who vacations on a tropical beach and (spoiler alert) finds themselves aging rapidly.
TV Serieswegotthiscovered.com

Everything Coming To Netflix, Disney Plus, Hulu, HBO Max And Prime This Week

The constant churn of content means that subscribers are gifted with plenty of new movies and TV shows to choose from on a weekly basis, whether they be in-house originals or established titles. Variety is the spice of life as the old saying goes, something the masterminds behind Netflix, Disney Plus, Hulu, HBO Max and Prime Video have taken to heart when it comes to deciding which projects to drop when.
TV SeriesPopculture

'Mad Men' Alum Accused of Misconduct on Set of HBO Max Series

Mad Man star Vincent Kartheiser is facing allegations of misconduct during the production of Titans Season 3. His behavior on the set reportedly led to at least two complaints and two internal investigations by Warner Bros. Television, the studio behind the HBO Max series. Kartheiser was cast as the villain Scarecrow in the series, based on DC Comics characters. However, he was nowhere to be seen in posters for the new season.
TV SeriesPosted by
Variety

Hugo Weaving Stars in ‘Love Me’ Warner Television-Aquarius Series Shooting in Australia (EXCLUSIVE)

Hugo Weaving (“The Matrix,” “Lord of the Rings”) heads the diverse cast of “Love Me,” a romantic drama series that is now in production in Melbourne, Australia. The show explores modern love as experienced by different family members at different stages of life. It is adapted from the Swedish series “Älska Mig,” created by Josephine Bornebusch. To be presented as a six-part series with 43-minute episodes, the show is directed by celebrated Australian director Emma Freeman (“Stateless,” “The Newsreader”) with lead writer Alison Bell, and writers Leon Ford, Adele Vuko and Blake Ayshford. “Love Me” is a Warner Bros. International Television Production Australia production in association with...
ComicsComicBook

Cartoon Network to Co-Produce Original Anime with Warner Bros Animation

Anime is becoming more and more popular these days, and its impact is being felt keenly in the United States. As shows like Demon Slayer and My Hero Academia dominate streaming, it was only a matter of time until cable networks got in on the trend. That is why Cartoon Network wants to spearhead its own productions, and it will be doing so in conjunction with Warner Bros. Animation shortly.
MoviesComicBook

Warner Bros. Tried to Sell James Gunn on Superman Before The Suicide Squad

Before signing on to unleash his "horribly beautiful" vision for the DC universe with The Suicide Squad, studio Warner Bros. wanted writer-director James Gunn to revamp another franchise: Superman. The Guardians of the Galaxy filmmaker previously revealed DC Films approached him with an offer to make anything he wanted — including "some sort of Superman movie," but not specifically a Man of Steel 2 — after he was fired from Disney-Marvel's Guardians Vol. 3. Gunn has since been reinstated and will soon return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe after The Suicide Squad, but there was a time Warners tried to sell Gunn on Superman when pitching a DC movie to the fan-favorite filmmaker:
MoviesPosted by
Deadline

ViacomCBS CEO Bob Bakish On Theatrical Movie Windows: 45-Day Exclusive Is “Overall Direction” For Paramount, But “Fluid” Covid Situation Will Keep Streaming In Mix

ViacomCBS CEO Bob Bakish acknowledged the Covid operating environment for Paramount Pictures is “a bit fluid” but said the studio is keen to preserve a theatrical window. Speaking to Wall Street analysts during the company’s second-quarter earnings call, Bakish said the plan is to evaluate movies “case by case.” But he reaffirmed the company’s preference for a 45-day exclusive theatrical window, with a “fast follow” to the pay-1 window, which now means streaming on Paramount+. A Quiet Place, Part II is the marquee (and only) release to try out the model. The sequel hit theaters in May and became the first...
MoviesSuperHeroHype

Warner Bros. Shares Box Art For Night of the Animated Dead

Warner Bros. Shares Box Art For Night of the Animated Dead. In 1968, George A. Romero redefined the zombie genre with Night of the Living Dead. Now, Warner Bros. Animation is taking Romero’s film and giving it a new remake in Night of the Animated Dead. While there isn’t a new trailer at the moment, Warner Bros. has debuted the box art for this release.
Moviesmarketresearchtelecast.com

The Batman no termina de convencer a Warner Bros

The movie The Batman returns to filming to add some scenes because the directors of Warner Bros. did not quite like it. The Batman had some problems on the set but once they finished and showed the first trailer, they got very positive reactions. So it seemed that everything was going well, since at the management level they were very happy with the result and thought they had a great success on their hands. But they have decided to return to filming, previously it was reported that Robert pattinson Y Colin Farrell they headed to Glasgow in June to do new scenes. Although that will not be enough and they will do more re-recordings.
MoviesPosted by
Deadline

Chad Stahelski Developing Adaptation Of Trevanian’s ‘Shibumi’ For Warner Bros

EXCLUSIVE: Even as he is about to start production on the fourth John Wick pic, Chad Stahelski continues to stay busy building up his development slate. Sources say he has come on to produce an adaptation of Trevanian’s Shibumi at Warner Bros. He will produce the project through his 87Eleven banner, with partners Alex Young and Jason Spitz joining him as producers. Although there is no attachment at this time, the idea would be to develop the project as a potential directing vehicle in the future. Published in 1979, the novel by Trevanian (the pseudonym of Rodney William Whitaker) details the struggle...
Comicsflickeringmyth.com

Warner Bros.’ Night of the Animated Dead artwork and release date revealed

Last month, Warner Bros. Animation announced Night of the Animated Dead, a new adaptation of George A. Romero’s classic 1968 zombie horror, and now we have a look at the cover art for the Blu-ray release, along with a release date of September 21st on digital and October 5th on Blu-ray and DVD; check out the full details here…
Orange, CAmxdwn.com

Warner Bros. to Release 4K Version of ‘A Clockwork Orange’ for 50th Anniversary

It’s been 50 years since Stanley Kubrick’s 1971 masterwork A Clockwork Orange debuted to the world, and cinema and culture, in many ways changed. Kubrick is a name many know, even those disinterested in film, but you’re reading this film news article on this lovely pop culture website so of course, you have interest in the man responsible for 2001: A Space Odyssey, Barry Lyndon, The Shining, Full Metal Jacket, Eyes Wide Shut, millions of folks picking up a camera, and this recently turned 50-year-old movie based on the controversial novel of the same name by Anthony Burgess.
MoviesScreendaily

‘The Suicide Squad’ stumbles in US as Warners, AMC strike 45-day theatrical window pact for 2022

Warner Bros and AMC Theatres have struck a deal for a 45-day exclusive theatrical window for the studio’s releases starting in 2022. Monday’s (August 9) news had been expected after the studio agreed to a similar deal earlier in the year with Regal owner Cineworld. It also confirms 45 days as the new standard exclusive theatrical window in the US after similar statements of late by leadership at Paramount owner ViacomCBS and Disney.
BusinessComicBook

AMC Theatres Plans To Start Accepting Bitcoin

AMC Theatres plans to begin accepting Bitcoin payments for both tickets and concessions ordered online by the end of the year. AMC Entertainment chairman and CEO Adam Aron made the announcement during the company's second-quarter earnings call on Monday. He also announced that the company is working on technology that will allow AMC Theatres to accept both Apple Pay and Google Pay for online purchases in 2022. AMC Theatres will be the first major chain to accept the cryptocurrency as payment.
TV & Videosimdb.com

Warner Bros. Germany, Night Train Media Team for Ragnar Jónasson’s ‘Dark Iceland’ Series Adaptation (Exclusive)

Warner Bros. International Television Production Germany (Wbitvp Germany) has acquired the exclusive international rights to bestselling Icelandic author Ragnar Jónasson’s “Dark Iceland” series of crime novels and will co-produce with Herbert L. Kloiber’s Night Train Media. The “Dark Iceland” series comprises six novels — “Snowblind,” “Blackout,” “Rupture,” “Whiteout,” “Nightblind” and...
Moviesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Warner Bros. and the AMC deal

Theaters may be going through a rough patch, but they still have hope. The agreement between Warner Bros. and AMC has a solution. Warner Bros. has reached an agreement with AMC Theatres which consists of the studio’s films being screened in cinemas for 45 days. From Wonder Woman 1984, last...

Comments / 0

