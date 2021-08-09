Anti-Vaxxer Fears Immunization Will Make Her a Zombie, Like in I Am Legend

Jennifer Aniston revealed in a recent interview that a “few” friends who refused to get the COVID-19 jab—or disclose their vaccination status— aren’t part of her “weekly routine” anymore. “There’s still a large group of people who are anti-vaxxers or just don’t listen to the facts,” Aniston said in an interview with InStyle. “It’s a real shame.” While filming the second season of her Apple TV+ series The Morning Show, Aniston said the cast and crew followed strict COVID guidelines. She added that people have a “moral and professional obligation to inform” others of their vaccination status since most people aren’t being tested every single day. “It’s tricky because everyone is entitled to their own opinion—but a lot of opinions don’t feel based in anything except fear or propaganda,” she explained. The former Friends star is on the cover of the magazine’s September issue.