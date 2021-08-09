Cancel
Anti-Vaxxer Fears Immunization Will Make Her a Zombie, Like in I Am Legend

By Savannah Wals h
Vanity Fair
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThough millions of Americans have been vaccinated without signs of a zombie invasion, the apocalypse doesn’t feel far off. Today’s strange delusion comes courtesy of a surprising source—Will Smith’s 2007 sci-fi movie I Am Legend. In a recent New York Times piece, which chronicles a New York company’s complicated journey to getting its employees fully vaccinated, one person cited the fictional film as evidence for remaining unvaxxed.

