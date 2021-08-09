Benzeevi’s push to dismiss 40 felony charges in Tulare hospital corruption case delayed
The Tulare County District Attorney’s public corruption case involving the executives who ran Tulare’s hospital will face a major derailment push in October. Former Healthcare Conglomerate Associates (HCCA) executives Dr. Yorai “Benny” Benzeevi, Alan Germany and Bruce Greene are facing a litany of charges, including grand theft, conspiracy, money laundering, embezzlement and conflict of interest for their involvement with the former Tulare Regional Medical Center from 2013-2017.sjvsun.com
Comments / 0